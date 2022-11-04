Police issue alert after 2 attempted child lurings on same block in South Austin

Police issue alert after 2 attempted child lurings on same block in South Austin

Police issue alert after 2 attempted child lurings on same block in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning about two attempted child lurings within hours on the same street in the South Austin neighborhood.

While police have not confirmed the same person is connect to both incidents, similar tactics and truck were used in both child lurings. The incidents took place next to Duke Ellington Elementary.

Police said the first incident took place at 5:30 p.m. when a 9-year-old boy was walking in the area of 300 N. Parkside Ave. when a a 4-door white pickup truck with tinted windows started driving along side him.

Police said a man, with brown hair and a scratch on his face, exited the front passenger side and said "come here" to the boy. The boy ran away to safety.

Then about two hours later, around 7:30 p.m., man tried to lure a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle, just like the first incident.

The suspect also exited the front passenger seat of a white 4-door pickup truck with tinted windows. Police say the 13-year-old boy ran away, but the man chased after him.

The suspect eventually got back in his truck and took off.

Police said that suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt and black pants.

No arrests have been made.