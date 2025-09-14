Community activists held "Know Your Rights" workshop in Englewood

"Know Your Rights" workshop held on South Side

Community activists are working to help keep residents safe amid concerns about President Donald Trump's possible crackdown on Chicago.

The Chicago Black Voter Project staged a "Know Your Rights" workshop in Englewood on Sunday afternoon.

Attorneys were on hand to explain how to respond safely during an interaction with law enforcement.

"Lot of concerns interacting with law enforcement, even locally. So, we know, with the heightened presence and perhaps a military presence, that folks may need more support," said Itohan Osaigbovo, Black Voter Project.

Another goal of the workshop included community building. Organizers say tight-knit communities are more resilient.