Activists hand out gun locks after 4-year-old shot inside South Side home

Crisis responders are passing out gun locks in the South Deering neighborhood after a 4-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Tuesday.

Chicago police responded to a call from family members after just 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 99th Street. Officers found a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Activists went door to door on Wednesday to hand out gun locks to families and spread awareness on gun safety.

"What parents need to do is find a gun lock," Community activist Andrew Holmes, "Clean your house. Get the guns out of your house."

The investigation continues into what led up to the shooting.

The weapon was recovered on the scene.

It's not clear if any other children were in the home at the time of the shooting or just how many, if any, adults were present.

Chicago police are investigating.

No arrests or charges were announced as of Wednesday morning.