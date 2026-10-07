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Activists hand out gun locks after 4-year-old shot inside South Side home

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Crisis responders are passing out gun locks in the South Deering neighborhood after a 4-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Tuesday.

Chicago police responded to a call from family members after just 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 99th Street. Officers found a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. 

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.  

Activists went door to door on Wednesday to hand out gun locks to families and spread awareness on gun safety. 

"What parents need to do is find a gun lock," Community activist Andrew Holmes, "Clean your house. Get the guns out of your house." 

The investigation continues into what led up to the shooting. 

The weapon was recovered on the scene. 

It's not clear if any other children were in the home at the time of the shooting or just how many, if any, adults were present. 

Chicago police are investigating. 

No arrests or charges were announced as of Wednesday morning. 

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