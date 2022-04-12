Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday. He was 67.

His family announced on Twitter the Aladdin voice actor died, writing:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor.

Gottfried's exact cause of death has not yet been released.

CBSLA interviewed Gottfried at the time about his career.

"My first big success came by accident," said Gottfried. "They asked me to audition at MTV and that was my first big successful exposure."

Born in 1955, Gottfried once worked on Saturday Night Live as a cast member. Known for his unique voice and shocking humor, he went on to star in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Problem Child. He was also the voice of Aflac Duck in the popular advertisement until 2011.

"Nobody had ever heard of that insurance company before," Gottfried told CBSLA in 2017. "They wanted me to be the duck and the rest is history."

Gilbert, a documentary on Gottfried's life and career, was released in 2017, featuring he and his wife, Dara Kravitz.

Fellow comedians mourned him on social media Tuesday after news of his death was released.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," tweeted Jason Alexander.