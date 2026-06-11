ComEd responding to thousands of power outages as Chicago area braces for more storms

ComEd is responding to over 5,000 active outages as the Chicago area braces for multiple rounds of severe storms on Thursday.

Severe storms on Wednesday night caused widespread damage in the Chicago area. Storms moved through the suburbs and into the city at 70 to 80 miles per hour.

ComEd has reported over 5,600 active outages as of Thursday morning, with nearly 200,000 customers impacted.

ComEd expected 80% of the outages to be restored by 11 p.m. on June 13. Customers can check for alerts on the ComEd website.

The Red Cross recommends avoiding opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures and unplugging appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads during outages.

You can find more Red Cross outages tips here.

Crews working to clear downed trees

Residents across the city and suburbs reported downed trees, damaged buildings, and dangerous conditons.

A massive tree was ripped from the ground during the storms on Wednesday at Montrose Avenue and Marine Drive.

The downed tree is causing CTA bus No. 78 to be rerouted.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it has received 2,800 tree emergency requests as storms downed trees onto cars and in roadways on Wednesday night.