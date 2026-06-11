Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd responding to thousands of power outages as Chicago area braces for more storms

By
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
Read Full Bio
Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

ComEd is responding to over 5,000 active outages as the Chicago area braces for multiple rounds of severe storms on Thursday. 

Severe storms on Wednesday night caused widespread damage in the Chicago area. Storms moved through the suburbs and into the city at 70 to 80 miles per hour. 

ComEd has reported over 5,600 active outages as of Thursday morning, with nearly 200,000 customers impacted. 

ComEd expected 80% of the outages to be restored by 11 p.m. on June 13. Customers can check for alerts on the ComEd website

The Red Cross recommends avoiding opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures and unplugging appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads during outages. 

You can find more Red Cross outages tips here

Crews working to clear downed trees 

Residents across the city and suburbs reported downed trees, damaged buildings, and dangerous conditons. 

A massive tree was ripped from the ground during the storms on Wednesday at Montrose Avenue and Marine Drive. 

untitled-design-2026-06-11t053423-201.png

The downed tree is causing CTA bus No. 78 to be rerouted.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it has received 2,800 tree emergency requests as storms downed trees onto cars and in roadways on Wednesday night.    

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue