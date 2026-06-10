Chicago weather: Ground stops at O'Hare, Midway airports amid thunderstorms with dangerous winds, torrential rain

The first round of severe storms raced into the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, starting two days of potentially severe and damaging weather. The risk is elevated by the hottest days of the year so far, and the storms have potential to do significant damage and spawn multiple tornadoes.

The line of storms raced east through the suburbs and into the city at 70 to 80 miles per hour.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for for DeKalb, Boone, Lee, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Ogle and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, La Porte, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 10 p.m.

There are ground stops at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to thunderstorms.

Wind gusts of 72.5 miles per hour were reported at Midway Airport shortly after 4 p.m.

Storms leave damage, power outages in wake

The line of storms stretched across the entire Chicago area from north to south, moving in a destructive line and leaving damage in their wake.

In Orland Park, police said they have multiple reports of downed power lines and trees. Police are asking people stay away from 108th Ave. and 167th St., 135th St. and Wolf Road, 145th St. and Brentwood, and the 9200 block of 145th Street, because of downed power lines, and from 104th Ave. and 167th St. from a tree down in the roadway.

In Minooka and Evergreen park, large downed trees were reported. In Plainfield, a downed tree was reportedly blocking Schlapp Road about half a mile south of IL-126.

In Antioch there were reports of siding ripped off of buildings and small tree limbs downed by the winds.

ComEd says they have more than 2,400 power outages affecting more than 280,000 customers throughout the Chicago area.

More storms, with higher tornado risk, forecast on Thursday

Wednesday's storm chances continue until about midnight, but an even greater risk for severe weather and especially tornadoes follows on Thursday.

Again, two rounds of storms are expected. The first will be mainly in the northern part of the Chicago area between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Then, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. another round of storms moves in, with tornadoes being the main threat.

Thursday will again be very hot, with highs in the upper 80s that, with the heat index, will feel like the mid-90s.