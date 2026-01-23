ComEd outages impacting over 1,000 customers amid dangerous cold in Chicago

ComEd crews are responding to outages amid dangerously cold conditons in the Chicago area on Friday morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., ComEd reported 13 outages, impacting more than 1,400 customers.

The major outage was reported in the West Ridge neighborhood. ComEd is expected to provide an update later this morning.

You can report an outage on the ComEd website.

Ahead of the extreme cold, ComEd said it was staffing up and working around the clock to respond to calls and outages. They are reminding people not to approach downed power lines. Also, to reduce energy bills, open shades if the sun's out, close them at night, and unplug electronics that are plugged in but not on.

Chicago and Cook County Warming Centers

The City of Chicago operates warming centers during dangerous cold.

The Department of Family and Support Services' Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. is open 24 hours. Other DFSS community service centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including:

The Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 W. 79th St.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The North Area Community Service Center at 845 W. Wilson Ave.

The South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

The Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago Public Library, Park District, and City College facilities, senior centers, community service centers, and police district stations are also pressed into service as warming centers. The city has posted a map of all the facilities.

Just to the north, the City of Evanston is opening five warming centers from Thursday through Saturday:

Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.: open daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prieto Community Center, 430 Asbury Ave., Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St., Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd., open daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evanston residents in need of transportation to a warming center should call or text the City of Evanston via 311 or at 847-448-4311, or call the Evanston police non-emergency number at 847-866-5000.

Cook County is also opening three of its five suburban courthouses as warming centers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 4:30 p.m. Monday of next week. Warming will be available at:

The Skokie Courthouse, 5600 Old Orchard Rd.

The Maywood Courthouse, 1500 Maybrook Dr.

The Markham Courthouse, 16501 S. Kedzie Pkwy.

The courthouses will provide water and snacks and access to restrooms, and residents can bring their pets in cages or carriers. A limited number of cages or carriers will be available at the courthouse.

Other municipalities around suburban Cook County also operate warming centers.