ComEd expects to have 99% of outages restored in Illinois by Saturday night following severe storms

ComEd crews working to restore power to thousands of customers in Illinois following damaging storms earlier this week will need a few more days before everything is back to normal, officials said on Thursday.

The rain that has been coming down the past couple days has made the work even harder for crews in the field.

ComEd said they hope 99% of their customers have power back by Saturday night.

The utility said they had 410,000 customers impacted by severe storms on Monday and Tuesday, so even if customers had power after Monday's weather, Tuesday's storms knocked out even more power lines due to extensive and widespread tree damage

Approximately 87% of affected ComEd customers have had their power restored as of Thursday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., approximately 52,000 homes and businesses across northern Illinois were still without power, mainly in south suburbs like Homewood, Flossmoor, Lansing, Chicago Heights, Tinley Park, and Joliet.

Crews from downstate and around the country have been brought in to help ComEd with power restoration efforts after what ComEd said was the 20th major weather event this year.

ComEd described this year's weather as unprecedented in the last two decades.

After Saturday, ComEd said a few customers could still be without power into Sunday.

"Really, it's just the devastation. I mean, those pockets, we are having to rebuild the grid. It's not a repair at that point. It's new poles, new lines, clearing vegetation, getting access to the areas – which mostly has been performed at this point, but we still have areas of access – and the rain. Working in wet conditions, swampy conditions, also takes a little more time and effort," said ComEd vice president of distribution and operations Jeremy Smith.

Staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School said they are considering delaying the scheduled start of school next week for the safety of students and staff. The campus will be closed the rest of this week.

Homewood School District 154, which runs three elementary schools in Homewood, said it is delaying the start of its school year one week to Aug. 24. That means the end of the school year also will be pushed back to Friday, June 4, 2027. Students also will be attendance on Pulaski Day on March 1, 2027, to avoid extending the end of the school year to Monday, June 7, 2027.