Columbia College Chicago to reduce offered programs by next year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at Columbia College will see fewer programs offered by the school next year. The college is undergoing an evaluation of its offerings that will either phase out or combine some programs.

A spokesperson for the school said in a statement, "These proactive steps are designed to make Columbia even more attractive to young creatives and to help drive their post-graduation success."

The goal is to reduce the number of programs from 58 to 40. The college will work with students who will be impacted by the move to create a completion pathway for all students.

"Our goal is to better serve our current and future students, while also investing in future programs that sustains our programmatic currency. We believe these steps will position Columbia College Chicago as a stronger institution and continue to empower our students to excel in their creative careers," the spokesperson said.

The college is still reviewing which programs will be consolidated. A final program decision will be announced in early 2025.