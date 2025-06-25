Watch CBS News
Local News

Collision involving train, vehicle disrupts South Shore Line service in Gary, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A collision between a train and a vehicle disrupted the South Shore Line in Gary, Indiana late Wednesday night.

The South Shore Line said at 11:10  p.m., eastbound train 133 was stopped just west of Miller Station after the crash.

The South Shore Line did not specify what kind of train was involved in the crash. But the line said train traffic would be halted in the area while crews assess the situation.

Information about the collision and any possible injuries was not immediately available.

CHECK: South Shore Line updates

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.