Collision involving train, vehicle disrupts South Shore Line service in Gary, Indiana

A collision between a train and a vehicle disrupted the South Shore Line in Gary, Indiana late Wednesday night.

The South Shore Line said at 11:10 p.m., eastbound train 133 was stopped just west of Miller Station after the crash.

The South Shore Line did not specify what kind of train was involved in the crash. But the line said train traffic would be halted in the area while crews assess the situation.

Information about the collision and any possible injuries was not immediately available.

