College of Lake County employee charged with grooming, solicitation at Wauconda High School

An employee at the College of Lake County is charged with grooming and solicitation of a child connected to work he does at Wauconda High School, police said Friday.

Adam Faulkner, 42, is charged with two counts of solicitation of child sex abuse material, two counts of grooming and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child.

Wauconda police said they, along with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake County K9 electronic detection dog Enzo and the Island Lake Police Department executed a search warrant on Faulker's home Thursday. Police said they found evidence indicating Faulkner and groomed and indecently solicited two female students at Wauconda High School.

The College of Lake County confirmed in a statement that Faulkner worked for them as a CLC College and Career Navigator at Wauconda High School.

Police began investigating Faulkner on April 16, and the college said he was immediately put on administrative leave. They said Faulkner has not been on college or school district property since April 16, and was instructed not to communicate with or have any contact with any CLC or high school students.

The College of Lake County said they are cooperating with police on their investigation "to the fullest extent possible" and are will begin an internal investigation when they are permitted to.

Wauconda police are urging parents to talk to their kids about any interaction with Faulkner, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact their Investigations Division at 847-865-0399.