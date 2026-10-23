Cole Kmet suffers season-ending injury in Bears vs. Patriots game, coach Ben Johnson confirms

Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending injury in the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots Thursday night at Soldier Field.



Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that his season was over in a media briefing Friday morning.

"He's a big part of our heartbeat, so it's— It stinks," Johnson said. "It does. I hate it for him. I hate it for his teammates as well."

Kmet injured his right knee on a reception with 5:34 left in the game, which the Bears would go on to win 30-24. He caught a pass from Caleb Williams, turned upfield and was hit by Robert Spilllane and Christina Gonzalez. After going down, he immediately grabbed his right knee.

"He's one of my favorites for a number of reasons," Johnson said Friday. "I have so much respect for him, the player that he is and also as a person, a leader."

Johnson described Kmet as a "glue guy" on the team and said he will be sorely missed.

"And yet the train keeps rolling on," he said.

Johnson said he thinks they have good options to play in Kmet's place as tight end, and said they had already discussed that possibility.

Kmet signed a four-year $50 million contract extension with the Bears in 2023. He's a Chicago area native, playing high school football at St. Viator in Arlington Heights. He was drafted as a 2020 second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

Kmet caught 10 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown this season. He is the longest-tenured Bear and a leader on the team.

CBS Sports reports Williams told reporters he'll be there for Kmet every step of the way as he begins his recovery.

Colston Loveland has been the Bears' other go-to tight end this season and will be getting more attention in the wake of Kmet's injury. The only other tight end currently on the active roster is Sam Roush, a rookie who was picked in the third round of the NFL Draft this year out of Stanford University.

CBS Sports and the Associated Press contributed to this report.