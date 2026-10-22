Caleb Williams throws 2 TD passes as the Bears beat Drake Maye and the Patriots 30-24

Caleb Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears cooled off Drake Maye and the New England Patriots with a 30-24 win on Thursday night.

Williams was 22 of 33 passing in his second game back after being sidelined by a right hamstring injury. He became the first Bears quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in consecutive games since Mitch Trubisky had a three-game run in 2018.

Williams outdueled Maye in their second meeting since the longtime friends were part of the 2024 NFL draft. Williams went No. 1 to Chicago, and Maye was selected by New England at No. 3.

Luther Burden had four catches for 130 yards for Chicago (5-2), and Colston Loveland had a 12-yard touchdown reception. Cairo Santos kicked a 58-yard field goal with 1:34 left, a career long and matching the franchise record, after he missed a 53-yard attempt earlier in the final quarter.