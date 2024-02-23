Colder start to weekend in Chicago with afternoon rain/snow mix
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rain/snow mix returns to the city by the afternoon.
A sunny and mild start to Friday but a cold front is coming that will prompt rapidly falling temperatures. We go from near 50 to the 30s during the late day hours.
Scattered snow showers are also expected during the afternoon and evening. Lake effect snow showers hold overnight with minor slushy accumulations.
After a chilly start to the weekend, a quick turnaround ahead by Sunday as we march back to the 50s.
TODAY:
SUNNY & MILD START, BECOMING WINDY WITH AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 50
TONIGHT:
EVENING SNOW SHOWERS LOW: 23
TOMORROW:
CLEARING SKY & BLUSTERY HIGH: 38
