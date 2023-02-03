Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A cold start to the weekend before warm-up

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little warmer this weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: A little warmer this weekend 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are struggling today as Arctic air holds in place. Cold tonight with wind chills in the morning around zero.

Southwest winds increase throughout the day tomorrow helping to pull a milder air mass in our direction. Starting tomorrow afternoon, we will experience warmer than normal temperatures through next week... with minimal precip chances.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MORNING TEMPERATURE AROUND 12 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: BREEZY & NOT AS COLD. HIGH 38.

SUNDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 40.

