Cloudy, breezy in Chicago with passing flurries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chilly day with some possible flurries ahead of a wet start to the workweek.

Cloudy and breezy Sunday with passing flurries. Wind chills for the morning will be in the 20s for runners in the Shamrock Shuffle.

Soaking rain event to start the workweek. Gusty and wet Monday and Tuesday. Clearing by midweek.

TODAY:

CLOUDY & BREEZY. SCATTERED FLURRIES. HIGH 46.

TONIGHT:

RAIN LATE. LOW 43.

MONDAY:

HIGH WINDS AND HEAVY DOWNPOURS. WARMER. HIGH 59.

