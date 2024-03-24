Watch CBS News
Cloudy, breezy in Chicago with passing flurries

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chilly day with some possible flurries ahead of a wet start to the workweek. 

next-12-hours.png
Cloudy and breezy Sunday with passing flurries. Wind chills for the morning will be in the 20s for runners in the Shamrock Shuffle. 

shamrock-shuffle-graphic.png
highs-winds-today.png
Soaking rain event to start the workweek. Gusty and wet Monday and Tuesday. Clearing by midweek.

monday-bars.png
TODAY: 

CLOUDY & BREEZY. SCATTERED FLURRIES. HIGH 46.

TONIGHT: 

RAIN LATE. LOW 43.

MONDAY: 

HIGH WINDS AND HEAVY DOWNPOURS. WARMER. HIGH 59.

7-day-forecast-32424.png
ten-day-highs.png
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 6:51 AM CDT

