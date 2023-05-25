Cocktails-to-go in Illinois would be extended with Gov. Pritzker's approval

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be up to Gov. JB Pritzker to decide whether drinkers will continue to be able to enjoy cocktails to go in Illinois.

The Senate passed SB 89 which included an amendment to extend cocktails-to-go until Aug. 1, 2028. The bill now awaits the governor's signature.

Pritzker approved a similar law during the COVID-19 pandemic and this would move the original expiration from June 1, 2024.

"A five-year extension of cocktails to-go gives local businesses and their customers the ability to continue to enjoy what has become an integral part of take-out dining," said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy, of the Distilled Spirits Council.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20 states and the District of Columbia enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to go, and 14 others have enacted laws that allow cocktails to go on a temporary basis.