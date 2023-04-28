Lake County police arrest father who had more than 600 grams of cocaine

Illinois police arrest father who had more than 600 grams of cocaine, 3 guns

CHICAGO (CBS) – A special drug team from the Lake County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office took down an accused drug trafficker with his young child in the car at the time.

This is what police said they found both in the car of Javier Franco and at his home.

Altogether, there was more than 600 grams of cocaine and three guns.

Zeus the K9 helped in the initial traffic stop. The dog sniffed around Franco's car and he gave a positive indication for drugs in the car.