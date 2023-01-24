Steering wheel 'Clubs' and tracking stickers offered by CPD, Cook County Sheriff's Dept.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new push to curb the spike in car thefts in Chicago.

Chicago police are teaming up with the Cook County Sheriff's Office to help drivers protect their vehicles. Starting this weekend, at all police districts, you can pick up free steering wheel "Clubs" or labeling kits for catalytic converters.

You can also get reimbursed for a GPS tracking device or get special tracking stickers.

Kias and Hyundais are the most frequent targets for thieves and they account for more than 40% of all cars stolen, but drivers of any vehicle can take advantage of the theft prevention program.

Cook County Sheriff’s Chief of Police Schmitz joined our city law enforcement partners today to talk about our efforts and collaboration to reduce carjacking and catalytic converters thefts. Posted by Cook County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Tuesday, January 24, 2023