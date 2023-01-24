Watch CBS News
Local News

Steering wheel 'Clubs' and tracking stickers offered by CPD, Cook County Sheriff's Dept.

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Steering wheel 'Clubs' and tracking stickers offered by CPD, Cook County Sheriff's Dept.
Steering wheel 'Clubs' and tracking stickers offered by CPD, Cook County Sheriff's Dept. 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new push to curb the spike in car thefts in Chicago.

Chicago police are teaming up with the Cook County Sheriff's Office to help drivers protect their vehicles. Starting this weekend, at all police districts, you can pick up free steering wheel "Clubs" or labeling kits for catalytic converters.

You can also get reimbursed for a GPS tracking device or get special tracking stickers.

Kias and Hyundais are the most frequent targets for thieves and they account for more than 40% of all cars stolen, but drivers of any vehicle can take advantage of the theft prevention program.

Cook County Sheriff’s Chief of Police Schmitz joined our city law enforcement partners today to talk about our efforts and collaboration to reduce carjacking and catalytic converters thefts.

Posted by Cook County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Tuesday, January 24, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.