Regulars at Club Lucky in Wicker Park leave $4,000 tip on engagement anniversary

A couple that are regulars at Club Lucky left a massive $4,000 tip, sharing the love in the week before Valentine's Day.

Club Lucky posted the receipt on their social media, writing, "ONE OF OUR FAVORITE LOVE STORIES IS BACK AGAIN!"

The couple has been going to the Wicker Park Italian restaurant for more than 20 years, always sitting in booth 46, the restaurant said in their post.

On the receipt, the couple wrote, "Cheers to our 20 year engagementversary! Through the ups and downs and crazy times, Club Lucky is always a constant in our lives. Salute!"

The Instagram post said this is the fifth time the couple has left a massive tip for the staff to share.

"Truly beyond generous," they wrote. "We are so grateful for their continued support and the reminder that love always wins."

"CHEERS to paying it forward and to all the Club Lucky love stories we get to witness," the post concluded. "Happy (almost) Valentine's Day!"