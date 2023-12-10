Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy with breezy, cooler temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bundle up as a cooler air mass has arrived, and will stick around most of the week.

Clouds linger on Sunday bringing some flurries, but clear skies are expected most of next week.

Clear skies are expected for most of the work week. This will make for sunny but cool days and chilly clear nights. Warmer temperatures arrive by the end of the week.

Today:

Cloudy. Breezy. A few flurries. High 37.

Tonight:

Clearing. Low 25.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 40.

