Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy tonight ahead of cooler Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds this evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Not as cold tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A bit cooler on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. A lake breeze will keep lakeside locations cooler in the low to mid 50s. A few areas of sprinkles or light rain will be possible in the afternoon.

A cold front arrives on Saturday, allowing for a better chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon. Turning breezy and cooler during the afternoon hours, with temperatures in the 50s.

Some lingering rain is possible Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Chilly Monday with a slight chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Turning milder by the middle of next week with highs back in the mid 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s by next Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy skies. Low 46°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of sprinkles or light rain. High 59°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High 59°

