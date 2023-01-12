Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, possibly wet on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy rain is possible overnight.

Cloudy skies with a few showers Thursday morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the upper 30s.

Lake effect snow chances for Thursday night into Friday, but mainly for Northwest Indiana. Highs on Friday will be colder in the low 30s.

Saturday will feature more sunshine, especially in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s. Sunday will be milder in the 40s.

Wet weather for Monday, with highs near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain overnight. Low 37°

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. High 38°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake Effect snow possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana. High 33°

