Cloudy and breezy as rain crosses into Chicago this week

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front crosses the Chicago area Monday night, bringing extra clouds and breezy northwest winds on Tuesday. 

A good chance of rain develops late Wednesday night into Thursday. 

The Thursday morning rush will feature steady, cold rain. A few flurries max mix into the day at times.A colder air mass moves in starting Friday with gusty northwest winds and passing flurries.

They are clearing for the weekend with lighter winds and bright sun. Seasonable temperatures are expected, with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 29.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH NEAR 40.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 46.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 1:52 PM CST

