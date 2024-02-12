Cloudy and breezy as rain crosses into Chicago this week

Chicago, it's going to be a lovely day

Chicago, it's going to be a lovely day

Chicago, it's going to be a lovely day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front crosses the Chicago area Monday night, bringing extra clouds and breezy northwest winds on Tuesday.

CBS

CBS

A good chance of rain develops late Wednesday night into Thursday.

CBS

The Thursday morning rush will feature steady, cold rain. A few flurries max mix into the day at times.A colder air mass moves in starting Friday with gusty northwest winds and passing flurries.

CBS

They are clearing for the weekend with lighter winds and bright sun. Seasonable temperatures are expected, with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 29.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH NEAR 40.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 46.

CBS