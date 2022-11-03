Closing arguments begin Thursday for CPD officer charged in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closing arguments begin Thursday in the case of a CPD officer charged with shooting an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line stop.

Video of the incident shows the struggle between officer Melvina Bogard and Ariel Roman.

She faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct for the incident in February 2020 at the Grand Red Line stop.

Bogard claims she shot Roman after he ignored commands from her and her partner when they tried to stop him for illegally moving between train cars.

Roman has sued the city and officers for excessive use of force.

CPD Supt. David Brown has said the officers should be fired but that final decision is up to the police board.