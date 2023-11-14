Snow, cold, and climate change factor into Chicago's winter preparedness plans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was no snow on the ground this mid-November, but full preparation has been launched for a more sustained period of snow than we saw on Halloween in Chicago.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the plans involve the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Department of Streets and Sanitation, the Chicago Transit Authority, first responders, and other city departments and agencies – as well as utility companies.

All the stakeholders met Tuesday to gear up for winter. And the plans don't just revolve around in addition to the usual deployment of salt trucks and snow plows for snow, ice and slush.

"When we're expecting inclement weather or extreme weather in the winter, the communications ramp up," said Mike Bardou, senior weather forecaster for the National Weather Service in Chicago.

And the concerns go beyond gearing up for snow and ice, explained Matt Doughtie, manager of emergency management services at the OEMC.

"Our police stations are packed," Doughtie said.

There are more than 20,000 migrants in Chicago, and the city said it needs to find ways to get them all shelter. Doughtie said planning continues to evolve when it comes to finding shelter for migrants- out of necessity.

"We are doing our best to find both short-term shelter and long-term housing for all those folks, but we can't necessarily rely on that by the time it gets really cold out," Doughtie said.

Meanwhile, changes in climate play a role in all of the city's planning. We've reported on increased flooding starting this past spring – a continued concern.

"I think we've entered this stage now where with climate change, we should expect the frequency and duration, and those kind of abnormal times of year, to experience more flooding like that," Doughtie said.

Another concern this winter is something we have tracked in the past - changing lake levels.

With weather impacting the lake, there will be a focus on the DuSable Lake Shore Drive action plan - and Chicago Park District security will be patrolling the lakefront walking and bicycle path 24/7.

There are also plans for barrier wall placement, for which city departments will coordinate when the water levels rise.

"We get some of these big windstorms that come through, the waves get higher, and the shoreline becomes very dangerous," Bardou said.

The National Weather Service's Chicago office is helping city leaders plan, prepare, and decide when to issue warnings and alerts.

"We try to be a very supportive leader in terms of weather expertise, so they can make the decisions to keep everybody safe," Bardou said. The OEMC issued a lengthy breakdown of its plans for the winter. First, the OEMC noted it will keep the public informed when certain thresholds are set by the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisory: Potentially dangerous winter weather is expected within the next 12-36 hours; Travel difficulties expected.

Winter Storm Watch: Chance for high-end winter impacts are increasing and possible. Issued within 36-48 hours in advance of conditions.

Winter Storm Warning: Dangerous winter weather is expected in the next 12-36 hours or is occurring; Travel problems are expected.

Blizzard Warning: Severe winter weather is expected in the next 12-36 hours or is occurring – including white out conditions. Do not travel.

Snow Squall Warning: Rapid onset, brief, intense bursts of snow and strong winds with significant threat to travelers. Delay travel.

The CBS 2 First Alert Weather also keeps the public informed of any such conditions. The OEMC advises visiting weather.gov/safety/winter-ww for more preparedness tips.

The OEMC also issues alerts and notifications to keep people updated during the winter:

Notify Chicago: Sign up for emergency alerts at www.NotifyChicago.org

Sign up for emergency alerts at www.NotifyChicago.org CHILAKE: For lakefront notices including flooding, TEXT "CHILAKE" to 7-8-0-1-5

For lakefront notices including flooding, TEXT "CHILAKE" to 7-8-0-1-5 CHIBIZ: Business updates, TEXT "CHIBIZ" to 6-7-2-8-3

The OEMC further advised all residents to download the OEMC app, which provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information, and snowplow tracker information from Streets and San. The app can be found through the Apple App and Google Play stores or visit the website, Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Safety during extreme cold

OEMC adds that the city's Department of Family and Support Services opens warming areas at six community service centers when temperatures drop to the freezing mark of 32 degrees, or below. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday – except for the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave., which is open 24 hours.

Other facilities such as Chicago Public Library locations and Park District facilities may also be used as warming centers during business hours.

Those in need of a warm place after hours may contact 311. Anyone in need of an overnight shelter should also call 311, visit 311.Chicago.gov, or download the CHI311 app.

A list of community service center locations, and information and fliers with warming center information in English, Spanish, and Polish, are posted on the DFSS website at Chicago.gov/FSS.

Snow command and overnight parking

Further, OEMC reminds everyone that the city's overnight parking ban begins Dec. 1, and continues until April of next year. The ban affects about 107 miles of Chicago streets from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., and is intended to ensure Streets and San crews can salt and plow streets in the event of a winter storm. There are signs to mark affected routes.

Those who fail to abide by the ban will find their cars towed.

Streets and San has a fleet of more than 300 snow vehicles, and also has 425,000 tons of salt at the ready.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Transportation reminds residents, businesses, and property owners to clear snow from their sidewalks in front of their property – including crosswalk ramps. Snow may not be shoveled into the right-of-way to block bus stops, parking spaces, bike lanes or racks, or other spaces where it would be disruptive.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection reminds business licensees that businesses that fail to shovel their sidewalks and remove ice can face a fine. Sidewalk cafes must be removed until snow is cleared.

Home safety

The Chicago Department of Public Health reminds everyone to take care of themselves and help neighbors, family members, pets, and friends. Those who are elderly, have disabilities, or live alone should be given priority.

If it gets dangerously cold, everyone should limit time outside, wear layers of warm clothing, and watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Care should also be taken when shoveling snow – especially for anyone with high blood pressure or heart disease.

Everyone should also get the latest COVID-19 booster shot, and a flu shot. Flu shot locations are available at chicago.gov/flu, and COVID-19 vaccines at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax

The Chicago Fire Department recommends not using space heaters at all. But if they are to be used, they should be UL-certified and at least three feet from anything flammable. A space heater in a child's room should be monitored especially closely, as space heaters can be dangerous if they end up close to a bed.

Meanwhile, with the added demand on furnaces and boilers, the Fire Department reminds residents that carbon monoxide detectors are required by city ordinance. Smoke detectors should also be kept in working order.

The Department of Water Management reminds residents to prevent frozen pipes by making sure warm air is circulating throughout the home, and keeping a trickle running. Pipes that do freeze should not be warmed by any kind of open flame, but rather by a hair dryer or heating pad. More information is available at www.chicago.gov/water.

Chicago Animal Care and Control reminds everyone to watch out for their pets in the cold. Dogs should not be left outside when temperature drops. Short-haired, very young, or very old dogs and cats should never be left outside without supervision at all.

Utilities

ComEd encourages customers to contact them right away in the event of a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information.

Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the ComEd website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd also issued these safety tips:

If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of

Check on elderly and other family members and neighbors to ensure their safety and make alternate arrangements in the event of an outage.

Peoples Gas advises that if you smell gas or think a gas line has been damaged, you should leave the area immediately and call the following number from a safe location: 866.556.6002.

The utility also emphasizes that it is not safe to use a stove or oven to heat your home – as it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Boilers and furnaces should be inspected regularly to ensure they have proper ventilation.

Peoples Gas also advises gently removing snow and ice from outside natural gas meters with a broom to avoid damaging equipment, and removing overhead icicles to prevent water dripping onto the meters and pipes.

The OEMC also reminds the public to be aware of suspicious activity and to call 911 in the event of something suspicious or dangerous.