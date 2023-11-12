Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing skies, climbing temps with gusty winds

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early clouds break for another full day of sunshine. 

Gusty, mild winds will carry temperatures into the upper 50s. Normal highs are 50 degrees.  

Unseasonably warm this week. The next shower chance arrives Friday.

TODAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 58. GUSTY SOUTH WIND.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 40.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 60.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 6:27 AM CST

