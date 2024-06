Clear skies by Wednesday afternoon in Chicago

Clear skies by Wednesday afternoon in Chicago

Clear skies by Wednesday afternoon in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms wrap up Wednesday morning, leaving a sunny afternoon ahead.

Highs will be in the mid to low 80s with high humidity.

A beach hazard statement will be in place Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to dangerous conditions along the lakefront.

The next wave of storms develops Friday into Saturday with a risk for severe weather.