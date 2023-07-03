Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies tonight, chance of storms for July 4

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're expecting clear skies and warm temperatures tonight, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

It will be mainly dry for most of Tuesday, but afternoon heating may trigger a few showers or storms, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Storm chances fade by sunset, so expect a mainly dry evening with temperatures in the low 80s.

Ramon is expecting it to be partly cloudy for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A cold front will arrive late in the day and will be the focus for showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe. The main concern will come from severe storms producing damaging winds and large hail.

Cooler air will return on the backside of this front with highs in the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or storm. High 90°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for storms after 4pm. A few storms could be severe. High 91°

