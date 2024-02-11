Clear, cold weather conditions for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and cold conditions come to the Chicago area Sunday night and Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

A storm system will pass to the south on Tuesday, which will bring dry conditions but slightly cooler weather with winds off the lake.

CBS

CBS

Behind this system, cool northwest winds are expected on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

Another disturbance arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with the chance for rain changing to snow for Thursday morning.

There's a slight chance for snow showers on Friday with colder temperatures into next weekend.

CBS

CBS

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGHT: 41

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 46

THURSDAY: Morning rain/snow showers. HIGH: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for light snow. HIGH: 33

CBS