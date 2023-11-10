Chicago First Alert Weather: A clear and chilly night ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will clear after sunset, so expect a mostly clear and chilly night ahead. Most spots will have a freeze, with 30s in Chicago and 20s in the suburbs.

It will be mostly sunny skies for Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Clouds will thicken by sunset. Lows Saturday night will be milder in the mid-30s.

A southerly wind will boost highs to the mid-50s on Sunday. It will be nearly 60 degrees for the first half of next week, then cooling by next Friday with a chance for rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 32°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High 50°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 56°

