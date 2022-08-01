Watch CBS News
Local News

CityArts awards $6.5 million in grants to nonprofit arts programs in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CityArts awards $6.5 million in grants to nonprofit arts programs in Chicago
CityArts awards $6.5 million in grants to nonprofit arts programs in Chicago 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago is increasing its commitment to the arts. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced $6.5 million dollars in grants to nonprofit arts organizations through the "2022 CityArts" program.

That's 280% more grant money than the city provided through CityArts last year.

Individual grant amounts are also up, from $2,000 to $25,000 in 2021 to $10,000 to $50,000 this year.

Grants were awarded to organizations in all 50 wards in Chicago

Organizations still struggling from the pandemic will be eligible for additional grants later this year under the "Chicago Recovery Plan," funded with federal COVID-19 relief money.

For a list of the grants that were awarded this year, visit ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 4:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.