CityArts awards $6.5 million in grants to nonprofit arts programs in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago is increasing its commitment to the arts. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced $6.5 million dollars in grants to nonprofit arts organizations through the "2022 CityArts" program.

That's 280% more grant money than the city provided through CityArts last year.

Individual grant amounts are also up, from $2,000 to $25,000 in 2021 to $10,000 to $50,000 this year.

Grants were awarded to organizations in all 50 wards in Chicago

Organizations still struggling from the pandemic will be eligible for additional grants later this year under the "Chicago Recovery Plan," funded with federal COVID-19 relief money.

For a list of the grants that were awarded this year, visit ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.