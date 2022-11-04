Illinois Election 2022: City officials to discuss public safety efforts for Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Election Day is just around the corner, this coming Tuesday.

CPD, the Chicago Board of Elections, and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office will discuss public safety efforts planned for election day Friday.

Early voting sites will be open this weekend through Tuesday.

So far, more than 93,000 people have voted early and the Chicago Board of Elections has received more than 89,000 mail-in ballots.

If you have election questions - we have the answers.

Information including finding your polling place, candidates in your district, and even how to become a poll worker on the big day can be found in our voter guide.