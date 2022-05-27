City officials to address summer safety plans ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Signs of summer in the city are here, but many are concerned the violence could get worse with Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown will address summer safety at 9:30 a.m.

That new city curfew starts Friday.

After a heated debate, the City Council on approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to roll back the citywide curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Aldermen voted 30-19 to approve the one hour rollback of the curfew hours on weekends, as well as to expand the city's curfew to include 17-year-olds. As it stands, the city's curfew hours currently apply only to those under age 17.

The mayhem in Millennium Park Saturday evening resulted in the murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday right outside the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, or The Bean. It later spilled into other areas of downtown Chicago – fights were seen outside the Chase Tower, at Dearborn and Adams streets, and numerous other sites.

The shooting came after a crowd of teens broke out in a fight, groups of them were seen roving through parts of the loop attacking cars that drove past.

Then, shortly after, that mass shooting at State Street and Chicago Avenue that left two dead and 7 others shot.