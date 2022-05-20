2 killed, 7 wounded in mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and seven others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Chicago late Thursday night.

Police said it happened just after 10:40 p.m. outside a McDonald's a few blocks from the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district. One of the eatery's windows was shattered during the shooting.

Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that a suspect was in custody and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names and ages of the victims or the conditions of the wounded, or details about the shooting. Initial reports said eight people were wounded, but police later said seven people had been injured in the shooting. An investigation is underway.

"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," one witness told CBS Chicago. "They looked just traumatized."

The gunfire was the latest in a surge in deadly violence in Chicago in recent years and came in the wake of a fatal shooting last weekend in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park that left a teen dead and prompted the city to tighten a curfew for young people.



-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.