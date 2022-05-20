City Council Public Safety Committee backs Mayor Lightfoot's new citywide curfew for teens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to roll back the citywide curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights advanced on Friday, as aldermen sent the plan to the full City Council for a vote next week.

The City Council Public Safety Committee voted 14-3 on Friday to approve the one hour rollback of the curfew hours on weekends, as well as to expand the city's curfew to include 17-year-olds. As it stands, the city's curfew hours currently apply only to those under age 17.

The committee's vote sets up a debate by the full City Council next week, when the council will meet both Monday and Wednesday.

Lightfoot originally sought to change t with an executive order -- but it was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the City Council.

Meantime, a new curfew at Millennium Park went into effect Thursday night. Kids under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult to be in the park after 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

The mayor put the rule into place after a teen was shot and killed last weekend when a fight broke out right by the Bean.