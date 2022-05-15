2 men shot during overnight chaos near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday evening.

Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group.

One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according to police.

The shootings are part of the overnight chaos in the Loop that left a 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park Park as huge crowds gathered downtown.

Two people are also being questioned in connection to that shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement on the shooting and says additional measures will take place.

"Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable. Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss.

Of course, young people are welcome everywhere in our city, but community norms require respect for each other, people's property, and the sanctity of life. Anything less simply will not be tolerated. We must also have zero tolerance for young people carrying firearms or settling petty disputes with acts of violence. We all must condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible and continue to take action against anyone who violates these basic community norms. And I continue to call upon parents and guardians to step up, to ensure that your children understand basic values of respect, and that you take responsibility for knowing at all times where your children are and who they are with.

We will be taking additional actions to stop this lawlessness and will share details as soon as possible on what additional measures we will be taking to help prevent events like this from happening in the future."