City of Chicago to spend $75 million in federal taxpayer dollars for DNC

By Carol Thompson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS News Chicago investigators have obtained information from the city on how $75 million in federal taxpayer dollars will be spent during the Democratic National Convention.

CBS News Chicago obtained a 22-page document, but the majority of the document was blacked out with redactions.

But while the document provided few details, it did document that the city plans to spend $17,622,485 on Chicago Police personnel, $4,656,793 for Chicago Fire Department costs, $19,386,884 for construction costs, and $14,537,202 for equipment costs—which includes the purchase of a new police helicopter.

The DNC is set for Aug. 19 through 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.

Carol Thompson

Chicago native. Multiple Emmy & Murrow Regional Award-winning producer. I have been with CBS News Chicago for more than two decades. Outside of work, I love spending time with family & friends and I love the snow!

