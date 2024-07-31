City of Chicago to spend $75 million in federal taxpayer dollars for DNC
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS News Chicago investigators have obtained information from the city on how $75 million in federal taxpayer dollars will be spent during the Democratic National Convention.
CBS News Chicago obtained a 22-page document, but the majority of the document was blacked out with redactions.
Chicago DNC Fed Budget Detail by Adam Harrington on Scribd
But while the document provided few details, it did document that the city plans to spend $17,622,485 on Chicago Police personnel, $4,656,793 for Chicago Fire Department costs, $19,386,884 for construction costs, and $14,537,202 for equipment costs—which includes the purchase of a new police helicopter.
The DNC is set for Aug. 19 through 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.