City of Chicago accepting applications for 2026 farmers' markets

January may be the coldest time of the year, but Chicago is already looking forward to summer farmers' markets.

The city is accepting applications for potential new vendors.

This year marks the 48th season of the Chicago City Markets Program, which began in 1978 under Mayor Michael Bilandic with the opening of the Daley Plaza market.

The program is now composed of two city-run markets and four community partner-run markets, which all offer fresh produce, prepared foods, and artisanal goods, according to the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Another 50 independent farmers' markets also operate in Chicago.

Anyone wishing to be a vendor at one of the Chicago CASE markets must apply annually, and must be a producer or creator of natural and handmade goods.

Vendors also must provide a certificate of proof of insurance, among other requirements.

The following are some of the categories DCASE specifically seeks out:

Bakery vendors

Bedding plant, house plant, and herb plant vendors

Cheese vendors

Cooperative vendors

Egg vendors

Floral and ornamental producers

Fruits and vegetables

Honey producers

Maple syrup producers

Meat and poultry producers

Organic and natural skincare vendors

Prepared food vendors

Soap vendors

Value-added vendors

Wild-gathered (foraged) products

Wool/mohair producers

The 2026 DCASE market calendar is as follows:

Pullman Market: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Wednesdays, July 8-Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-noon. (managed by a community partner)

Daley Plaza Market, 50 W. Washington St., Thursdays, May 21-Oct.22, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Austin Town Hall Market, 5900 W. Chicago Ave., Thursdays, June 11-Oct. 29, 1-6 p.m. (managed by a community partner)

Division Street Market, 36 W. Division St., Saturdays, May 16-Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-noon.

Little Village Farmers Market, Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza, 4345 W. 26th St., Saturdays, June 6-Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (managed by a community partner)

Bronzeville Community Market, South Side Sanctuary, 4702 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Sundays, July 12-Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (managed by a community partner)

Applications for new vendors must be received by Friday, Jan. 30. The deadline for returning vendors was Friday of last week.

Independent farmers' markets, such as the 95th Street Farmers Market in East Beverly, the Andersonville Farmers Market, the Glenwood Sunday Market in Rogers Park, the Green City Market in Lincoln Park and the West Loop, the Hyde Park Farmers Market, the Lincoln Square Farmers Market, the Logan Square Farmers Market, and the Nettelhorst French Market in East Lakeview — among numerous others — have their own application forms and schedules separate from DCASE.