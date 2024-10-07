Aurora, Illinois unveils community input websites for all City Council members

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora earlier this year unveiled a new website allowing community input and feedback into city projects—and has now expanded the scope of the website so every City Council member has a page just for their ward.

"Your Voice" civic engagement platform pages went live for all 12 Aurora alderpeople last month. Each includes a space where residents can submit questions directly to alderpeople, and some also include lists of community updates and events.

Some pages also feature other engagement tools such as an "ideas pace," in which the public can weigh in on improvements, community events, and business ideas.

Residents and non-residents alike are able to register and subscribe to any one of the aldermanic pages.

"Your Voice" is part of a greater effort to redesign the Aurora city website, with a full rollout planned for early next year.

The Aurora alderpeople's Your Voice pages are as follows: