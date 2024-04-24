New "Your Voice" website allows Aurora, Illinois residents input on city projects
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora this week launched a new website that allows for community input and feedback into an assortment of city projects.
The new "Your Voice" website lists several projects taking place within the city – each with a breakdown to document its progress such as a timeline for stages of completion, an FAQ list, a news feed, a map, or a project photo or video.
The "Your Voice" site also allows residents to submit specific ideas for projects.
Among the projects now featured on "Your Voice" are:
- The Phillips Park Golf Course Master Plan, on which the public is asked to submit feedback about what the over-100-year-old golf will look like in the future.
- Lumenaura, the City of Aurora's first illuminated art experience, which will be set up on the downtown riverfront from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1. The event will feature immersive light- and sound-based installations, magical projection mapping, street art, live entertainment, and food and beverages.
- The Hollywood Casino Aurora Development, which is currently under construction near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) and Farnsworth Road. Hollywood Casino Aurora is moving there from its longtime location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993. The new location will feature a modern casino with 1,200 gaming positions, a 220-room for-star hotel with a spa, bars, and restaurants – including an Italian steakhouse, and Asian noodle bar, and a sports bar.
- The Garfield Park Renovation Project, which calls for the renovation of a century-old family park at 825 Sheffer Rd. The city has received a $600,000 grant for the Open Space Lands Acquisition and development Program for funding.
- A request for qualifications and concepts on South Broadway for the purchase and renovation of city-owned buildings.
- Properties available for lease downtown – which features an idea space where residents can submit new business ideas directly to the Mayor's Office of Economic Development.
Also listed are four work projects and two pages for doing business in the City of Aurora.
Personalized accounts on the page opened for Aurora residents on Monday. Those with accounts may sign up for project alerts, take surveys, and submit ideas on projects.
"Your Voice" is part of a greater effort to redesign the Aurora city website, with a full rollout planned for early next year.