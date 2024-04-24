New "Your Voice" website allows Aurora, Illinois residents input on city projects

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora this week launched a new website that allows for community input and feedback into an assortment of city projects.

The new "Your Voice" website lists several projects taking place within the city – each with a breakdown to document its progress such as a timeline for stages of completion, an FAQ list, a news feed, a map, or a project photo or video.

The "Your Voice" site also allows residents to submit specific ideas for projects.

Among the projects now featured on "Your Voice" are:

Also listed are four work projects and two pages for doing business in the City of Aurora.

Personalized accounts on the page opened for Aurora residents on Monday. Those with accounts may sign up for project alerts, take surveys, and submit ideas on projects.

"Your Voice" is part of a greater effort to redesign the Aurora city website, with a full rollout planned for early next year.