City launches search for Chicago's 2026 Christmas tree

The search for Chicago's 2026 Christmas tree is officially on.

Tree owners across the Chicago area can submit their most impressive evergreen to be considered as the centerpiece to the annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 20 in Millennium Park through Oct. 23.

All tree submitted must be at least 45 feet tall, located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop and preferably a Norway Spruce or Fir. Pine trees are not eligible because they are not sturdy enough, and trees within 15 miles of Chicago will be given preference.

If a tree does not meet all these criteria, it will not be considered, the city said.

Tree submissions should be emailed to dcase@cityofchicago.org and include the owner's name, phone number, address and email address, along with a brief description about why the tree should become Chicago's official Christmas tree, including any history or background that makes the tree special. At least two photographs of the tree also must be in the submission, including one close-up shot and one photo from afar.

Tree submissions will close on Friday, Oct. 23. The selected tree will be lit on Nov. 20 and remain lit in Millennium Park through Jan. 10.