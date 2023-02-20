Watch CBS News
Local News

Court orders Chicago City Council candidate's name be restored on ballot

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Court orders Chicago City Council candidate's name be restored on ballot
Court orders Chicago City Council candidate's name be restored on ballot 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting opened late Monday morning because of an order from the Illinois Appellate Court.

The ballot for the 28th Ward race needed to be updated. Incumbent Ald. Jason Ervin now faces a challenger, Shawn Walker.

Walker had been bumped off the ballot for issues with his nominating petition.

But the appellate court disagreed, so on Monday morning, the Board of Elections had to reprogram early voting machines.

Votes will be counted for anyone who already voted in this ward.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.