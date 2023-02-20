Court orders Chicago City Council candidate's name be restored on ballot

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting opened late Monday morning because of an order from the Illinois Appellate Court.

The ballot for the 28th Ward race needed to be updated. Incumbent Ald. Jason Ervin now faces a challenger, Shawn Walker.

Walker had been bumped off the ballot for issues with his nominating petition.

But the appellate court disagreed, so on Monday morning, the Board of Elections had to reprogram early voting machines.

Votes will be counted for anyone who already voted in this ward.