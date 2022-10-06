City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff union take key step toward potential strike

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff union voted to authorize a potential strike.

After nearly a week of voting, 92% of the more than 1,000 members voted in favor of authorizing a strike, according to a union news release. The vote does not necessarily mean the union members will actually strike, but allows the union's negotiating team to call for one if they deem it necessary.

The Cook County College Teachers Union said it's been negotiating for the last year to secure fair contracts with the City Colleges of Chicago. Faculty and professional contracts expired last July.

The union said it and CCC are "still far from reaching an agreement."

"This vote sends a strong message that our members reject what the City Colleges is offering at the table," said CCCTU President Tony Johnston. "We don't want to strike, but our members have made it clear that they will take the steps necessary to ensure our community colleges continue to offer a quality education to the students of Chicago."

The union is asking for students to have greater access to remote learning and student supports, reduced class sizes and increased wraparound services.