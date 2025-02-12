Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train derails, several rail cars tipped over in Cicero, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Freight train derails in Cicero
Freight train derails in Cicero 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews were working to remove a freight train that derailed Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.

Several cars of a BNSF Railway freight train tipped over along a set of tracks near 26th Street a couple blocks east of Cicero Avenue, along the border between Cicero and Chicago.

There have been no reports of injuries, and Metra said it's not expected to impact service on the BNSF commuter line, which runs through Cicero.

Metra riders are still advised to check their train schedules before heading out, especially with the snowy weather on Wednesday.

It's unclear what caused the derailment.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.