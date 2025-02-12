Freight train derails, several rail cars tipped over in Cicero, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews were working to remove a freight train that derailed Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.

Several cars of a BNSF Railway freight train tipped over along a set of tracks near 26th Street a couple blocks east of Cicero Avenue, along the border between Cicero and Chicago.

There have been no reports of injuries, and Metra said it's not expected to impact service on the BNSF commuter line, which runs through Cicero.

Metra riders are still advised to check their train schedules before heading out, especially with the snowy weather on Wednesday.

It's unclear what caused the derailment.