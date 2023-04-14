Grammy winner Christopher McBride visiting Homewood Flossmoor High School Friday

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A local Grammy winner is paying a visit at his old high school.

Saxophonist Christopher McBride is expected to swing by his alma mater - Homewood Flossmoor High School on Friday.

McBride will work the with high school's jazz band and put on a special performance for the students.

McBride was featured in the 'Generation Gap Orchestra' - which won best large jazz ensemble album.

He graduated in 2002 and won his school's Battle of the Bands his senior year.