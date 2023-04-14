Grammy winner Christopher McBride visiting Homewood Flossmoor High School Friday
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A local Grammy winner is paying a visit at his old high school.
Saxophonist Christopher McBride is expected to swing by his alma mater - Homewood Flossmoor High School on Friday.
McBride will work the with high school's jazz band and put on a special performance for the students.
McBride was featured in the 'Generation Gap Orchestra' - which won best large jazz ensemble album.
He graduated in 2002 and won his school's Battle of the Bands his senior year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.