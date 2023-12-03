"Christmas with C.S. Lewis" takes the stage at Broadway Playhouse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tickets are on sale now for a special holiday production playing this week at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

David Payne, one of the world's foremost actors, portrays British writer C.S. Lewis, in "Christmas with C.S. Lewis," running from Tuesday through next Sunday.

The show tells the story of how Lewis believed the Christ's birth was nothing more than a feel-good myth, until an encounter with his friend and fellow author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Payne, who wrote the play during the pandemic, said it's filled with holiday spirit, some laughs, and even a few tears.

"I think it could be for most ages, and I would say yeah, if you brought an 8-, 9-, or 10-year-old along, I think they're going to enjoy it, and I think they're going to be rather amused at some of the stories he tells; because at the end of the day, Lewis, in one sense, never grew up," he said.

For more details on showtimes and tickets, head to broadwayinchicago.com.