Last chance to recycle Christmas trees at Chicago Parks

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you still have a Christmas tree sitting in your living room, today is your last chance to drop it off at a city recycling location.

You can drop off your tree for free at 26 Chicago park locations from Warren to Rowan Park.

The trees will be ground up and turned into mulch that will be used in the parks later this spring.

Here's where you can find the list of all participating park locations

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:40 AM

