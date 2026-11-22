The holiday season was getting into gear in Chicago on Sunday, with tree-lighting ceremonies planned in Greektown and Lakeview.

This follows the official Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which happened on Friday evening in Millennium Park.

In Greektown, this year's tree features 100 handmade boat ornaments, or karavaki, in a nod to Greek holiday tradition. It will be lit Sunday evening at Elysian Field, at Halsted and Van Buren streets.

Festivities were set to begin at 3:30 p.m., with a photo opportunity with Santa in his tent, as well as Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, the Gingerbread Man, and holiday Mickey and Minnie, according to the Enosis Federation Illinois.

At 4:45 p.m., Greek School students will gather in front of the tree to pick up their festive Greek Santa hats. Afterward, the students will enjoy hot cocoa and loukoumades — balls of fried dough in a honey syrup — and carol along Halsted Street to 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Athena Greek Restaurant, Dugan's, Greek Islands Restaurant, Moka & Co., Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar & Grill.

The tree lighting follows at 5 p.m., with Santa leading the countdown, as we prepare to say Καλά Χριστούγεννα.

In the southwestern section of the Lakeview community, festivities begin at 6 p.m. outside St. Alphonsus Church, at 1429 W. Wellington Ave., right alongside the Athenaeum Theatre at the six-way intersection of Lincoln, Southport, and Wellington avenues.

Local businesses will hand out gift bags, and there will also be a donation drive for the Chicago Furniture Bank. And of course, Santa will make a special appearance.

The free celebration begins at 6 p.m.