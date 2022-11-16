Watch CBS News
80th annual Christmas Around the World exhibit now open at Museum of Science and Industry

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Christmas Around the World exhibit is back at the Museum of Science and Industry.

This year is a special one as it's the 80th anniversary of the exhibit.

Christmas Around the World features more than 50 trees, representing different countries and cultures.

The centerpiece is a four-story tall grand tree in the museum's rotunda.

The display is open today through Jan. 8.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 7:07 AM

